NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
03.03.2026 12:45:00
The Best Magnificent Seven Stock to Buy Now
The Magnificent Seven tech stocks used to be almost automatic winners. They led the S&P 500 higher in the earlier days of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom as investors aimed to get in on players most likely to benefit from this new technology. And the Magnificent Seven, as well-established tech stocks, also offered investors a certain sense of stability -- even though they may face their share of headwinds, they have what it takes to soar over time.And speaking of headwinds, we're now in a period that hasn't been the easiest for these players. Though the earnings backdrop and tech spending remain positive, investors have started to worry about some aspects of the AI story. For example, one concern has been that the spending level may be too high, and the revenue opportunity won't justify it.One positive point is that these concerns have left certain Magnificent Seven stocks trading at bargain levels. Let's check out the best one to buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
