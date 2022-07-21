|
21.07.2022 12:00:00
The best new features in ASP.NET Core 6
Microsoft .NET 6 arrived in November 2021 with all kinds of great new features for .NET developers. The biggest highlight of .NET 6, though, is ASP.NET Core 6, a major upgrade of Microsoft’s open source framework for building modern web applications.ASP.NET Core 6 is built on top of the .NET Core runtime and allows you to build and run applications on Windows, Linux, and macOS. ASP.NET Core 6 combines the features of Web API and MVC. This article discusses what’s new in ASP.NET 6, with some code examples.[ Also on InfoWorld: The best new features in .NET 6 ]To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2022 installed in your computer. You can download Visual Studio 2022 here.To read this article in full, please click here
