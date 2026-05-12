Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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12.05.2026 20:00:00
The Best Rare-Earth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Rare-earth elements have emerged as a crucial resource for energy and national security. As a result, the United States is taking steps to break China's dominance over this global supply chain. In February, the U.S. launched Project Vault, a $12 billion initiative to create a strategic reserve of 60 critical minerals vital to economic and national security.At the center of these are the magnets used for everything from technology to renewables to national defense applications. When it comes to domestic rare-earth mining and processing, MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stands out. Here's what makes MP Materials a top rare-earth stock right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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