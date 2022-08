The Best Real Estate Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Congress created real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the 1960s to allow anyone to invest in income-producing commercial real estate. REITs must pay dividends to maintain their tax advantages, which is why most are great for those seeking passive income.However, one REIT stands out above all the rest for its ability to produce durable passive income: Realty Income (NYSE: O). Here's a closer look at why it's the best way to collect long-lasting passive income from real estate. Realty Income recently declared its 626th consecutive monthly dividend. That's remarkable durability considering that there have been a few challenging real estate markets over the years. It's also worth pointing out that Realty Income is one of the few companies paying a monthly dividend, making it ideal for those seeking to collect passive income.