|
06.09.2022 11:22:00
The Best Real Estate Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Dividend stocks can be a great way to generate a lifetime of passive income -- if you invest wisely. The key to earning consistent and reliable dividend paydays is investing in companies with a strong track record, stable balance sheet, and that still have long-term growth opportunities. One stock that checks all of those boxes is real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O). Here's a closer look at this real estate dividend stock and why it's an ideal investment for long-term wealth building.Realty Income has been in the net lease business for over 53 years. Specializing primarily in retail properties, the REIT leases a variety of commercial properties to tenants in over 70 industries on long-term leases of 10 years or more.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!