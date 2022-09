The Best Real Estate Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks can be a great way to generate a lifetime of passive income -- if you invest wisely. The key to earning consistent and reliable dividend paydays is investing in companies with a strong track record, stable balance sheet, and that still have long-term growth opportunities. One stock that checks all of those boxes is real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O). Here's a closer look at this real estate dividend stock and why it's an ideal investment for long-term wealth building.Realty Income has been in the net lease business for over 53 years. Specializing primarily in retail properties, the REIT leases a variety of commercial properties to tenants in over 70 industries on long-term leases of 10 years or more.Continue reading