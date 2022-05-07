|
07.05.2022 16:10:00
The Best Real Estate Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's often said in the investment community that cash is king.And in the context of maintaining an adequate emergency fund to protect yourself from resorting to high-interest debt to cover unexpected expenses, it isn't wrong.But these are unusual times, considering that the S&P 500 index is in a correction and inflation is at a 40-year high. That's why it could be argued that excess cash is trash in this environment. The real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) looks to be a great stock to help income investors generate high income and grow their purchasing power over their lifetime. Let's dig into why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!