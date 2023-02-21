|
21.02.2023 19:00:00
The Best Reason to Own GM Stock
General Motors (NYSE: GM) is by all accounts a very cheap stock, trading at only 7 times earnings. But the company also has a great growth business with Cruise that's just now getting off the ground. A decade from now, that may be the most valuable piece of the business, and it's a great reason to own the stock long term.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!