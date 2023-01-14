The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The biggest Social Security decision you'll ever make is likely to be when to start collecting benefits. You have probably worked decades for them, and you'll be eager to start that income flowing as you approach and enter retirement.There's no one single age that's best for everyone, though, so you'll need to think through the decision for yourself. Here's a look at the best reason to start collecting those benefits early.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading