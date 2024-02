The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

When you're deciding at what age to claim Social Security, there are advantages to waiting until you're 70. If you delay until then, you'll max out the monthly income you can get from the Social Security Administration.And many people will also end up with more lifetime benefits if they wait until 70 because it's common to outlive the life expectancies the benefits formula was based on.Despite these advantages, though, waiting that long to start Social Security is not for everyone. In fact, there's one really good reason you might want to get your first check long before your 70th birthday. Here's what it is.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel