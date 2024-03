The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

One of the more meaningful decisions you'll make in your life, financially speaking, is when to start collecting your Social Security benefits. Start early and your checks will be smaller (though you'll collect many more of them, of course) -- and if you start later, your checks will be larger (though you'll receive fewer of them).There are good reasons to start early or later. Here's a look at them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel