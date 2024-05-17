|
17.05.2024 10:43:00
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
As retirement nears, you're likely to find yourself faced with some very tough decisions. Where should you live during your senior years? Should you own a home or rent one? And how should you invest your savings?Another big choice you'll need to make is when to sign up for Social Security. In that regard, you have multiple options.You're allowed to file for Social Security at any point starting at age 62. However, full retirement age (FRA) is when you're eligible for your complete monthly Social Security benefit as determined by your individual wage history. FRA is 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on the year in which you were born.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!