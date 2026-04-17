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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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17.04.2026 11:00:27
The best secateurs in the UK to save you time and effort when pruning your garden, tested
Our gardening expert puts 19 bypass secateurs to the test to find the best for comfort, sharpness and tackling tough stems• The best pressure washers, testedSecateurs are the single most valued tool in the gardener’s trug, an implement as personally prized as the bricklayer’s trowel. With time, their weight and shape wear familiarly into the hand, becoming a companionable tool for all garden tasks, from pruning woody shrubs and cutting back perennials to slicing twine and preparing cut flowers.There are two main types of secateurs, bypass and anvil (see below for their differences explained), and I’ve focused on the former here. If well looked after (we’ve included care instructions at the end of this article), a quality pair can last decades; as a result, gardeners declare staunch loyalties to particular models.Best secateurs overall: Burgon & Ball bypass secateursBest secateurs for tough stems: Felco Model 2 Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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