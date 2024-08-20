|
The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
This year sure has been a wild ride for tech investors. Through July 10, the Nasdaq Composite was up more than 26%. Driven by the investing world's love affair with artificial intelligence (AI), stocks in the space saw absolutely monster returns. The poster child, Nvidia, returned a whopping 180% in the same time frame.Nvidia is a semiconductor company, meaning it's involved in the creation of computer chips. The hyper-advanced versions that Nvidia designs are the lynchpin of the AI industry; without them AI as we know it would not be possible. That is why it, and other semiconductor companies, are so valuable.The market has since cooled off as investors weigh current valuations and the possibility of a not-so-soft landing the economy may be in for in the near future. Despite this, the promise of AI remains. If you believe in its long-term thesis, now may be a perfect time to invest as stocks are discounted from their peak just a month ago.
