The best smartphones to help older people beat the tech divide

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Simplified home screens and customisable interfaces aid those who struggle with touchscreensThese days many daily tasks require a smartphone because of new online payment security checks and the widespread use of parking apps. This is a potential nightmare for those who struggle with touchscreens, apps and texting but there are some easier-to-use models to help conquer the technology divide.Manufacturers continually modify their smartphones to make them more straightforward to use but, unfortunately, when it comes to apps, whether it is your bank or WhatsApp, you will still be at the mercy of their interface as this cannot be changed. So while there is no truly simple smartphone that can do every task, here are some of the best options. Continue reading...