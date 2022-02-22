|
The Best Stock To Invest $1,000 in Right Now
The COVID-19 pandemic has continuously crushed many stocks that rely on vacationing and travel. Until vaccines came out, there was little hope for them, and then the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus continued to ravage these companies. Now, with increasing vaccination across the world, the future is looking brighter for companies that help you vacation. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), however, did not see the same crushing that other hospitality stocks saw. The company was able to take advantage of many trends, including work-from-anywhere, to propel its business forward even during the worst of times. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings on February 15, 2022, and it is already back to pre-pandemic levels of revenue and profitability. The resilience that Airbnb has shown the past couple of years speaks for itself, and management's desire for innovation doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. Because of this, I think Airbnb is one of the best places to put money right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
