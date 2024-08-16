|
16.08.2024 11:05:00
The Best Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Stocks across tech have declined over the last month, as recent economic reports have made Wall Street fearful of a looming recession. A new jobs report revealed the U.S. labor market added 114,000 jobs in July, significantly lower than expected and the 179,000 reported in June. The figures caused a sell-off in the stock market, with tech companies experiencing some of the worst declines.However, history suggests a sell-off isn't a time to panic, but, more often, a time to bulk up your portfolio with some of the world's fastest-growing companies. The 20 biggest tech companies are collectively worth more than $20 trillion, yet maintain massive growth potential thanks to budding industries like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. So, here is one of the best stocks to invest $1,000 in right now. However, even a smaller investment could go far in the hands of this tech giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
