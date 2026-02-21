NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.02.2026 04:00:00
The Best Stock to Invest $100 in Right Now
Here's a stock I've been looking at that almost nobody talks about, and I honestly think that's what makes it so interesting for a small $100 trade. Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) trades around $2.15 a share, yet it holds over $1 billion in cash, carries no debt, and made major moves at CES 2026 that could shape future developments in smart technology.Tuya is one of the quiet backbones behind many smart devices worldwide. It runs an AI cloud platform that enables brands and developers to build connected products such as smart lights, cameras, thermostats, appliances, and security systems without building the entire software infrastructure from scratch.The easiest way I can explain it is this: Tuya is like the Android of IoT. It powers the system behind the system. And the scale is larger than most people realize.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
