NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
20.02.2026 13:45:00
The Best Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now
If you've been waiting for a moment to pull the trigger on a well-established cybersecurity stock, the universe just gave you a pretty loud signal. Earlier this week, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) announced a partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA) that could reshape how millions of small businesses, governments, and critical infrastructure operators defend themselves online.Here's the setup: Small businesses account for roughly half of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), yet they're attacked at a greater rate than Fortune 500 companies. Cloudflare's Chief Strategy Officer Stephanie Cohen called them "target rich, but resource poor." There's a massive market up for grabs, and Cloudflare has the right partner to chase it. It's like a heavyweight player stepping into the ring, ready to take a big bite out of the small business opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
