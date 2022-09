The Best Stock Today in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Popular investor Cathie Wood has taken a lot of heat lately in connection to her well-known Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), which has toppled 54% since the start of 2022. As its name implies, the exchange-traded fund is composed of high-growth stocks, most of which have been absolutely pummeled in response to the gloomy macroeconomic backdrop.As long-term investors, however, we shouldn't be overly absorbed in short-term stock price movements. After all, if you look at Wood's portfolio, you'll notice that many promising businesses are down significantly from their highs. To me, that's a clear buying signal, and rather than waiting to buy, investors should exploit the recent correction by purchasing shares of high-quality companies today.Let's check out one of the best stocks in Wood's Ark Innovation ETF that investors should consider buying now. Continue reading