NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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24.05.2026 23:30:00

The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now: Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Broadcom

Since the start of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom, the market has been dominated by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). However, as the landscape shifts from training foundational large language models (LLMs) to inference and agentic AI, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are emerging as strong players.Let's look at what each brings to the table and which is the best stock to buy right now.Nvidia remains the leader in LLM training, and that is unlikely to change. The company created a wide moat in this area with its CUDA software platform, which it planted in early AI research centers, essentially leading most foundational AI code to be written on its software and optimized for its graphics processing units (GPUs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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