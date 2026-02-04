NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
04.02.2026 07:30:00
The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for February
The tech space isn't the only sector to find attractive stocks to buy this month. Consumer stocks also have some attractive growth options. Let's look at two stocks to buy this month.Image source: Getty Images.E-commerce pet retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is a nice combination of a growth stock with a recession-resistant business. Meanwhile, the stock is attractively valued, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 18.5 times fiscal 2026 estimates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
