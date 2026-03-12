NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
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12.03.2026 12:40:00
The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for March
The tech space isn't the only place to find attractive growth stocks. The consumer space is also a great place to find growth, and the sector tends to be less vulnerable to technological disruption. Let's look at two great consumer growth stocks to buy this month.Image source: The Motley Fool.One of the best growth stories in the market right now is a little coffee shop operator out of Oregon called Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). While it shares Pacific Northwest roots with Starbucks, the concepts are actually quite different.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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