The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

While nervous investors are still loading up on safe stocks, and growth stocks continue to plummet, now might be the best time for forward-thinking investors to go against the tide and pick up shares of no-brainer stocks at excellent valuations. If you have $1,000 available for investing after setting aside an emergency fund and paying off any debt, consider buying shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).We think of PayPal as ancient in today's exploding digital-payments industry. That give it a first-mover's edge, and the company effectively used that to upgrade and expand.It was well positioned to benefit from the shift to digital during the pandemic, and it did not disappoint, with some of its best quarters ever. Although it made strides over the past two years in keeping up with fast-moving trends, now that the early-stage pandemic growth has subsided, it's dealing with a new normal.Continue reading