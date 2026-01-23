NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.01.2026 03:43:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The U.S. stock market has been in bull territory for more than three years now. The S&P 500 index has gained an impressive 94% since the ongoing bull market started on Oct. 12, 2022, and the index is likely to head higher in 2026.Deutsche Bank, for instance, sees the S&P 500 reaching 8,000 by year-end, a potential 15% jump from current levels. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is anticipating a 12% rally in the S&P 500 index this year. Investors can therefore consider putting their investible cash into the stock market now, as the impending rally could help them get richer in 2026 and beyond.If you have $1,000 in investible cash after meeting your expenses, clearing high-interest debt, and saving enough money for tough times, consider allocating that money to the following stocks based on your risk profile. In my opinion, these names seem like solid bets to capitalize on the broader stock market rally this year and in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!