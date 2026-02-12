NOW Aktie
If you're looking for some of the best stocks to buy with $1,000 right now, you don't have to look too far. In fact, some of the best stocks to invest in right now could be companies whose products and services you use nearly every day. Let's look at two to own right now.Outside of China, most people in the world use Google search, either directly or as the default search engine through their smartphone. As the gateway to the internet, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) holds a powerful position, and artificial intelligence (AI) features are helping drive its search growth.At the same time, the company is reporting huge growth from its cloud computing business, where revenue skyrocketed 48% last quarter. Meanwhile, its custom AI chips, called tensor processing units (TPUs), give it a cost advantage over other competitors, which rely on Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) to power their AI workloads. Alphabet is betting big on AI, planning to spend between $175 billion and $185 billion on capital expenditures (capex) this year. But perhaps an underrated part of the story is that its TPUs cost considerably less than GPUs, so Alphabet's getting a lot more bang for its buck and a better return on its investment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
