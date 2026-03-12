NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.03.2026 12:15:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Got some idle cash you're looking to invest but aren't interested in the market's usual favorites? If so, you're not crazy -- most of the stock market's top tickers are still uncomfortably expensive right now.You'd be better served with something a bit off the beaten path that's been recently discounted. Here are three of the best choices to consider right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!