NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.02.2026 21:11:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now
The tech market has hit a bit of a lull. While the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is right at all-time highs, many of the biggest tech stocks are down significantly from their highs. This retreat opens up a prime buying opportunity, as the market's current bearish outlook on tech could easily pivot into a bullish one and send these stocks to new highs.I've got five stocks that all look like fantastic buying opportunities, and each is down significantly from its recent high -- except for one. If you've got $10,0000, or really any amount of cash, now could be an excellent time to buy some of the best tech stocks on the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
