The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Back in 2021, the share price trajectories for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) pointed toward each growth stock eventually hitting $1,000 per share. Less than a year later, both stocks are trading for well under $100 a share. A variety of macroeconomic factors out of their control and concerns about slowing growth are mostly to blame for the quick reversal in fortune. But there is an argument to be made that these reversals can be set back on a positive path.Artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform Upstart and multinational fintech PayPal still have incredibly strong businesses, despite what the wild stock ride might imply. Each stock now offers an alluring risk/reward prospect, thanks to their lower valuations. Let me explain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading