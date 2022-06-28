|
The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
The market looked like it was in better shape last week although the S&P 500 is still down 18% year to date. Perhaps investors feel like it's bottomed out, and many stocks seem undervalued and ripe for the picking. That doesn't mean we're in for a roaring bull market just yet, but it may stem investor fears about how low it can go.Regardless of where the market is going right now, you can still buy great long-term stocks at cheap prices. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are two proven leaders with sunken prices that you can pick up today for less than $100 per share.Starbucks is going through some painful changes right now, and investors don't typically want to get involved in sticky situations. That makes a lot of sense, except where the challenges look short term and the company in question has a solid history of growth with a winning model.Continue reading
