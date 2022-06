The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market looked like it was in better shape last week although the S&P 500 is still down 18% year to date. Perhaps investors feel like it's bottomed out, and many stocks seem undervalued and ripe for the picking. That doesn't mean we're in for a roaring bull market just yet, but it may stem investor fears about how low it can go.Regardless of where the market is going right now , you can still buy great long-term stocks at cheap prices. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are two proven leaders with sunken prices that you can pick up today for less than $100 per share.Starbucks is going through some painful changes right now, and investors don't typically want to get involved in sticky situations. That makes a lot of sense, except where the challenges look short term and the company in question has a solid history of growth with a winning model.Continue reading