08.04.2023 11:30:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
After a brutal 2022 for investors, this year has started off well. So far, the S&P 500 is up 7% on the year and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 16%. This positive start to 2023 may have investors looking for solid stocks to buy -- and the good news is that even with a small amount of cash to invest, there are plenty of great options.I like to buy companies with a long track record of success that are leaders in their respective industries. Three in my sights now are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) -- all trading for less than $100. Let's dig in to see why these companies are a buy.Advertising is ubiquitous in our lives and that's not likely to change. However, the way in which consumers see advertising in their homes has been shifting. As more people cut the cord and switch from linear TV to streaming TV, a new world of advertising is available to companies and brands.Continue reading
