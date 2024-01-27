|
27.01.2024 11:15:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
Most investors have limited funds to put to work in the stock market. How limited those funds are will depend on each person's circumstances, but almost everyone has some limit. The result is that we all have to make decisions about what to buy because we can't buy everything. The advent of fractional shares, now available at many brokerages, has made this easier, but it doesn't solve the problem entirely.Fortunately, there are plenty of great stocks to buy that fit almost any budget. Here are three companies leading in important industries with bright futures ahead. Best of all, buying one share of each costs no more than $2,000. Let's dig in.Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is a South Korea e-commerce company that has been taking a page out of Amazon's playbook. While its main business is an e-commerce marketplace, it also has food delivery, streaming content, and a fintech business. This has combined to help Coupang become the leading e-commerce platform in South Korea.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
