The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,170 Right Now

Putting your money to work in the stock market is an effective way to build wealth over time. Forget about get-rich-quick schemes and high-risk penny stocks. The best way to create a successful investment portfolio is to buy shares of fantastic companies at reasonable prices. Then, hold on to those stocks for at least five years and watch the returns add up.You don't have to be rich to get started. For example, if you can only set aside $2,170 that won't be needed to pay the bills over the next few years, you could pick up 10 shares each of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). And if you can only spare one-tenth of that sum, you could still get started with one share of each stock.These two stocks have recently fallen from much higher share prices, opening a buying window for savvy investors. And they are both excellent companies with stellar long-term growth prospects.