The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,500 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Looking to invest $2,500 in the stock market soon? With stocks across many industries trading down even as business fundamentals remain promising, it's a prime time to buy stocks on the dip if you're in the position to do so. On that note, let's take a look at three top stocks you may want to consider. One caveat: You shouldn't be investing money that you'll need again soon for bills, and any investment you make should be with a three- to five-year minimum time horizon in mind. With that, let's dive right in. In an age of distributed teams and hybrid/remote/flex work, it's more important than ever for companies to keep their employees and customer relationships on track with comprehensive management software. Monday.com's (NASDAQ: MNDY) suite of software solutions does exactly that. Continue reading