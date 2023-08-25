|
25.08.2023 12:45:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $700 Right Now
For newer investors or those who have limited money to invest, it can sometimes be difficult to know where to deploy capital into the stock market. Depending on the brokerage being used, there may or may not be an opportunity to buy fractional shares. When that option is not available, the price of a stock does matter.The good news is that there are great businesses to invest in at any price range. There are great stocks to buy with low per-share prices and weaker companies that trade for high per-share prices. The best investors learn that the price of a stock has no bearing on the strength of the business. Let's take a look at the best stocks to buy with only $700.Based in the Netherlands, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) may be the most important company you've never heard of. The semiconductor industry has many companies doing a variety of things. Some companies design chips, others manufacture them, and a few do both. ASML has an interesting and vital role to play in this industry. It designs and manufactures the machines needed to make all the world's chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,00
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Ausklang eines sehr starken Monats: US-Leitindex Dow legt zu -- ATX und DAX gehen höher aus dem November -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Donnerstag etwas stärkere Notierungen zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am vierten Handelstag der Woche mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Am Donnerstag beendeten die Börsen in Asien den Handel freundlich.