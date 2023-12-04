|
04.12.2023 14:30:00
The Best Stocks to Buy With $75 Right Now
For beginning investors, or those who may not have a lot of money to invest, share price can become important. Many brokerages do offer fractional shares, where it's possible to buy less than one share of a company, but for those that don't, the investing options could be limited by price.Choosing stocks by share price alone isn't the best strategy since many struggling companies trade for a low price. However, there are plenty of great businesses to own that happen to have a fairly low share price. Here are two of the best stocks to buy right now -- and all you need is $75.Known as "The Monthly Dividend Company," Realty Income (NYSE: O) specializes in leasing commercial real estate to a variety of different industries. The three largest are grocery stores, convenience stores, and dollar stores. Because Realty is structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT), it is obligated to pay 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders as dividends. The recently completed three-month period marked the 640th consecutive quarter that Realty has raised its dividend, which currently yields 5.2%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
