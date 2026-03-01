NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.03.2026 01:15:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now: 3 High-Quality, Long-Term Dividend Ideas
There are two main things you need to consider when you look at a dividend stock: the stock's yield and the ability of the business to sustain the dividend. Investors often focus too much on the yield and not enough on the integrity of the dividend. Right now, however, you can get attractive and historically well-supported yields from Realty Income (NYSE: O), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). Here's a quick look at each of these reliable dividend stocks.Realty Income's dividend yield is 4.9%. That yield is backed by a dividend that has been increased every year for three decades. A $1,000 investment will buy you around 15 shares of this net lease real estate investment trust (REIT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
