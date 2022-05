The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Putting $1,000 into the stock market right now may seem like risky business. With inflation still stubbornly high and the Federal Reserve poised to continue raising rates, investors have shunned stocks in nearly every sector. But here's the thing: While it feels like the market will never rebound, history tells us that it certainly will. And when it does, you'll be glad you were holding shares of great companies. That's why you should consider putting some money toward Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Because when the market eventually finds its footing, these two companies could end up being fantastic stocks to own for long-term investors.Continue reading