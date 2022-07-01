|
01.07.2022 15:27:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
The first half of 2022 should serve as a perfect reminder to investors that stock markets do fall, and sometimes quite dramatically. Tech stock investors are particularly aware of just how quick the U-turn can occur.Over the past 30 years, the growth-oriented Nasdaq 100 index easily outstripped the gains made by the more staid Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Populated with the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks on the Nasdaq, and leaning heavily toward the technology industry, the index returned 4,000% over the past three decades versus the near 900% gains by its siblings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
