The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

A tried and tested way of making money in the stock market is to buy and hold on to great companies for the long run, as this strategy enables investors to benefit from secular growth opportunities and emerging trends, and most importantly, it gives their portfolios the chance to benefit from compounding.Of course, volatility in the market could make investors jittery about putting their money into stocks. But one should remember that the stock market averages solid returns over the long run despite periods of volatility. That's why investors with $1,000 in investable cash should consider buying shares of companies operating in lucrative niches such as cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), two hot trends that are here to stay.So if your bills are paid, you don't have any high-interest debt to pay off, and you've saved enough for a rainy day, then it may be a good time to buy shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Let's look at the reasons why.Continue reading