|
04.01.2024 15:00:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
It's never easy to make a list of the "best" of anything, much less stocks to buy. People invest in equities based on various factors that are different from one person to the next and will determine what works for each.With that said, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) look so attractive right now that they will likely appeal to a good swath of the investing world. Let's consider why investing $1,000 into any (or all) of these corporations would be an excellent move.Novo Nordisk has been grabbing headlines all year thanks to its work in developing and marketing diabetes and weight loss medicines such as Wegovy and Ozempic. Obesity is a worsening global health crisis, and the biotech stands at the forefront in combating it. With sales of anti-obesity drugs set to skyrocket, Novo Nordisk is poised to benefit in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!