02.05.2024 10:27:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
The key to successful investing is to buy the right stocks at the right price and hold them for the long term, allowing the businesses to grow and the stock price to rise. This is an obvious statement, but it is easier said than done. Because we can't know the future, buying the right stocks is always going to be left somewhat to chance. That said, there are characteristics to look out for before clicking the buy button.Businesses with durable business models and competitive advantages are a good place to start when considering what stocks to buy. Here are some stocks that fit this mold and are great choices for investors looking to put capital to work in the market.Netherlands-based manufacturer ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) makes lithography machines, which are necessary for the production of semiconductors. Almost everything in our technology-driven world uses semiconductors, and those chips are all made using ASML's machines. In fact, ASML is the only company in the world that makes the high-end lithography machines necessary for the most cutting-edge chips. This natural monopoly should appeal to investors, especially since it's an industry with undeniable tailwinds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
