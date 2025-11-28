NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.11.2025 22:45:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
The stock market has been a bit volatile in November, but that means there are still some great stocks for long-term investors to buy that are now available at a discount. What these long-term investors should remember, however, is that during these more volatile periods, starting positions with a smaller amount -- say $1,000 -- can be a good way to dip your toe into the market.Let's look at two stocks that might be worth a $1,000 investment right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!