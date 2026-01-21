NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

21.01.2026 17:45:00

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The 1.1% dividend yield on offer from the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is underwhelming. However, you don't have to settle for that low yield if you're willing to do a little extra legwork. Look beyond a few high-profile tech stocks, and you can find yields as high as 6.6% from industry-leading businesses like Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's a quick look at each.Bristol Myers Squibb is one of the world's largest drug companies. While Wall Street is focused on GLP-1 weight loss drugs, Bristol Myers Squibb focuses on treating cardiovascular issues, immune disorders, and cancer. GLP-1 drug advances are exciting, but they aren't the only important developments in the healthcare sector.Bristol Myers Squibb is offering a 4.5% dividend yield with a dividend payout ratio that's around 85%. The payout ratio is important because the pharmaceutical company is facing patent cliffs that have investors worried about the future. When blockbuster drugs lose patent protection, their revenues often fall dramatically. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend has some wiggle room before it would be at risk of being cut.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 12,40 0,81% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor dem Wochenende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen höher
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

