NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.02.2026 15:39:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing $1,000 in a stock won't change your life overnight, but that same position can compound over time. Some growth stocks more than double in a single year, while others consistently beat the S&P 500 over long stretches.Two fintech stocks managed to beat the famed benchmark over the past year, but both are currently in the middle of prolonged corrections. However, strong fundamentals suggest these corrections are nothing but short-term dips that savvy investors see as attractive investment opportunities.Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) was one of the most successful stocks of 2025, with shares tripling during that year. Rising transaction-based revenue was a major catalyst, and that trend continued in the third quarter. Overall revenue doubled year over year, with transaction-based revenue up by 129% year over year. Red-hot demand for cryptocurrencies propelled Robinhood's financials and capped a strong quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
