NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.02.2026 00:05:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
It is an interesting time to be an investor. This bull market that has had the best three-year stretch since the dot-com boom in the 1990s. The markets have been driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) computing revolution, which is not slowing down.At the same time, valuations have soared to levels not seen since the dot-com boom, which is cause for caution.However, this cycle is different from the 1990s bubble in some key ways. For the most part, it is driven more by megacaps with high earnings and less by speculation like the 1990s bubble.
