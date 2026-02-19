NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 11:15:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
There are some serious buying opportunities in the technology space these days. The rapid ascent of artificial intelligence (AI) means the world is changing faster than at any time in recent memory. With that, come fears over AI disruption, massive data center investments, and other concerns that have dragged on some world-class stocks.Investors with some cash on hand can set themselves up for the future with some timely tech stock buys.After sifting through dozens of names, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) jumped off the page as arguably the best stocks one can buy with $1,000 right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
