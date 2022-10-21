|
21.10.2022 13:00:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now
As an investor, when it comes right down to it, you want to make money on your investment, whether that is 20 years from now, 10 years from now, or five years from now.If you have $10,000 to invest, it is a good time to put that money to work because so many stocks are selling at discounted values right now due to the bear market. But because of the still uncertain economic and market conditions, it is not clear where the market is headed. Not that you want to try to time the market, but you also don't want to sink $10,000 in an investment that remains overvalued and has not hit bottom yet. There is also great uncertainty, with a possible recession looming, about which stocks will emerge from this downturn as long-term winners.That's why, if I had $10,000 to invest, I'd consider two stocks with nearly impenetrable moats that should be able to emerge from this market with lots of earnings power -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and Moody's (NYSE: MCO).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
