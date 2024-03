The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

If you're preparing to invest a significant amount of money in the stock market, say $10,000, the following companies should be at the top of your consideration list. These two high-quality businesses are proven wealth creators, and their shares are strong buys today.So if you have $10,000 that isn't needed to pay down short-term debt, bolster an emergency fund, or pay monthly bills, you might want to put it toward either (or both) of these top stocks.When it comes to investing, risk is not always commensurate with reward. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- with its cash-rich balance sheet, diversified revenue streams, and staggering profitability -- is arguably one of the safest stocks in the market today. Yet its returns to shareholders, even in recent years, have been breathtaking.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel