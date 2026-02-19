NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 21:50:00
The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now
It might seem like a risky time to start investing in stocks. The S&P 500 is hovering near its record highs, and a broad range of unpredictable macro and geopolitical headwinds could derail that rally.But if you plan to hold your stocks for at least a few years, you should tune out that noise and focus on high-quality plays that will keep growing regardless of those near-term challenges. Let's take a look at two of those resilient stocks -- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) -- and why they could turn a $10,000 investment into a lot more money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
