NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 19:50:00

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

If you have $2,000 available for investing that isn't needed for an emergency fund or to pay off monthly bills, there are several attractive stocks out there to take a closer look at. If you are looking at the consumer sector, these three stocks, in particular, are worth considering right now.Image source: Getty ImagesWhile you're only getting one share with a $2,000 investment, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) looks like a smart buy at current levels. The so-called Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America has been growing quickly and now trades at one of its lowest ever historical valuations. While its forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 33 times may not seem cheap, based on 2027 estimates, the multiple falls to 23.5 times based on 2027 estimates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 14,20 2,16% NOW Inc When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig beweg -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Freitag seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen